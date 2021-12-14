Kesha unveils spring dates for upcoming 2022 tour

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kesha is calling all her animals to see her live in concert when she hits the road in 2022.

The “TiK ToK” singer relished the fact she’s finally going on tour again and unveiled a slew of upcoming dates. “SURPRISE!!!,” she announced on Instagram. “2022 is going to be it. For all the reasons. Bout damn time. AND I’m taking the party back out on the road!!”

The tour kicks off March 21 with a stop in Milwaukee, WI and will run for seven dates before wrapping in Hollywood, Florida on March 30. Tickets are now available for pre-sale on Kesha’s official website and will go on general sale this Friday, December 17.

Kesha, who says she “cannot WAIT to get wild N WEIRD with y’all,” will then launch her second Kesha’s Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise. The four-day trip departs from Miami, FL, on April 1 and will sail to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Not only will fans be able to hang out with Kesha on the boat, they’ll also be spoiled with lavish amenities, high-octane performances and some “gag-worthy activities,” per the press release.

“Due to popular demand I am returning to incite the party and enhance the boogie yet again this coming spring,” Kesha said of her upcoming plans. “Secure your tickets to ensure a night full of letting your demons run wild.”

You can reserve their spot by visiting the official Sixthman website.

