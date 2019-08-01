Kesha to set sail on second fan cruise next October: "We gonna party all weekend long!!"

ABC/Paula LoboKesha had so much fun hosting her first fan cruise this year that she's hitting the high seas again next year. Wednesday on Instagram, she announced the second edition of her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride Cruise.

"I have finally recovered from my cruise bangover hangover .... now I’m ready to get back out to the open ocean for my Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride Round 2!," she captioned a photo of herself onstage at this year's cruise.

"From October 16-20, 2020, we’ll be taking over the Norwegian Pearl and we gonna party all weekend long!!" she added. The cruise will leave from Miami, and more details are coming later this summer. You can sign up for pre-sale priority booking at KeshaCruise.com.

The first Rainbow Ride cruise featured appearances from a variety of celebrities and artists, as well as live concerts, and all kinds of fun activities. In a documentary that recaps the first cruise, Kesha says the experience has been "life-changing," telling fans, "I’m so inspired by the whole experience. It has opened my eyes to what true love and freedom looks like and I am forever changed. So, thank you so much for just having the time of your life.”

Fans are clamoring for Kesha to drop the follow-up to her 2017 comeback album Rainbow. Last week, she released a single, "Best Day," from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie Angry Birds 2.

