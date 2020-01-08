Kesha to perform on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' post-Oscars show

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKesha has lined up a special post-Oscars gig.

The singer will be performing on Live with Kelly and Ryan’s annual Live After the Oscars show, set to air in national syndication on February 10 at 9 a.m. ET.

Now in its ninth year, the show will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center the morning after the Oscars take place there.

In addition to Kesha’s performance, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness will also be joining Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for an Oscars fashion round-up.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9 on ABC. Kesha's album, High Road, comes out January 31.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved