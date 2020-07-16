Kesha throws more of her iconic outfits onto the auction block for charity

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you missed out on owning a piece of Kesha‘s one-of-a-kind wardrobe, don’t despair. The “Blow” singer added some of her most iconic looks to the auction block to raise money for benefit Black Lives Matter and MusiCares.

This time, every item available on Kesha’s Rainbow Collection is directly related to her breakout success.

“So imma take ya’ll wayyy back to 2009 when my first album animal came out and Tik Tok was born,” the 33-year-old announced on Instagram and was sure to post another hastily-made promotional poster that showed off her four beloved cats.

Citing the fact that vintage is in, Kesha stressed that the purpose of her auction is to benefit those in need.

“You can feel really really good about your purchase on every level,” the Grammy nominee assured.

Up for grabs is her light up leather jacket that she rocked during her “We Are Who We Are” performance at the 2010 AMAs, along with the stunning beaded black dress she rocked on the US Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood red carpet event.

She also put some clothes she wore in high school onto the auction block, such as a custom made tee she made in David Bowie‘s honor.

This time around, Kesha added hilarious anecdotes to all of her listings, including the fact that she hadn’t checked the batteries sewn into her light up leather jacket.

The “Die Young” singer also mused about how some of her fashion statements back then caused her to get “draaaaaaaaggggeeedddddd by some of Hollywoods finest mean girls,” which she still finds hilarious.

The auction runs until Monday, July 21. Kesha plans to unload more of her iconic looks on eBay next Wednesday, officially dubbing it “weekly treasure wardrobe clean out day.”