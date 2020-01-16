Kesha says the music industry must realize artists are "human beings, not robots"

“From my personal experience, I don’t think the human mind knows what to do sometimes when you reach a goal and, especially with fame and traveling so much, it being just such a strange way of life,” Kesha tells the U.K. publication Music Week. “The mental health aspect of it is really real."

"If the head of a label is reading this, I would say: we’re human beings, we’re not robots," the "Raising Hell" singer notes. "There are...sides of it that you don’t see coming, especially when you’re young -- 15, 16, 17 years old...it’s a really intense, insane ride."

While admitting that she's "so grateful" and "very lucky to have put out music and people listen to it," Kesha cautions, "[People should] just remember, we are human beings and we have emotion. I think a lot has changed, but there’s still a lot of changing to be done in terms of the industry.”

High Road finds Kesha returning to the kind of fun and upbeat music she made early in her career. After first feeling that she wasn't "allowed to after all of the things I’d gone through," she now says, "A come-to-Jesus moment for me on this record was accepting, loving and embracing the fact that I f***king love pop music.”

High Road is out January 31. Kesha's tour starts April 23 in Sugar Land, TX.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.