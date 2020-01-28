Kesha releases new party anthem, "Tonight"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWith just a few days to go before her new album release, Kesha has dropped a new carefree party anthem, “Tonight.”

The singer begins the song as a soulful ballad, but then it morphs into “a dirty club-ready hip-hop ode to a wild night,” as it's described. Kesha sings about getting ready to go out with her girls, smuggling wine in her friend’s backpack and stepping out in the same shoes as Elton John.

“Tonight’s the best night of our lives/Can you feel it?/I can feel it/We got it all if we’re alive/If we’re breathing/We’re still breathing,” she sings.

“Tonight” follows the releases of the songs “Raising Hell,” “My Own Dance,” and “Resentment.” Kesha’s new album, High Road, comes out Friday.

