Kesha releases live performances of "Raising Hell" and "Resentment"

Before Kesha hits the road for her High Road tour this spring, she's giving us a taste of what some of her new songs will sound like live.

The singer has released two live performance videos of “Raising Hell” and “Resentment” on Vevo.

In a minimalist setting, Kesha sings “Raising Hell” accompanied by a guitarist, keyboardist and two backup singers. For the vulnerable track “Resentment,” Kesha spotlights her vocals with just an acoustic guitar and the backup singers as accompaniment.

The original versions of the two tracks appear on Kesha’s new album, The High Road, out Friday.

