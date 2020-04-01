Kesha postpones High Road tour due to COVID-19; promises to reschedule for later this year

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKesha has announced the inevitable: Her High Road tour is being postponed due to COVID-19.

In a message posted to social media, she apologized to fans and promised to reschedule for later this year. The trek was supposed to kick off April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas.

“Y’all know that my live show is my absolute favorite part of making music, creating wild, beautiful memories and singing, dancing, crying and losing my mind onstage with all of u,” she writes. “I’m sad that I won't see you as soon as I had hoped, but it's more important that we all keep each other safe.”

She adds, “I love u all and hope u all stay healthy and well. In the meantime I’ll share as many happy stupid pictures and videos that will hopefully be mildly entertaining.”

Kesha advised fans to hold on to their tickets as information on new dates will be announced soon.

