Kesha performs on 'Kelly and Ryan's' post-Oscars show; scores top-10 album debut

Eric McCandles, ABC EntertainmentFollowing the Oscars Sunday night, Kesha kept the Hollywood celebrations going with a performance on Live with Kelly and Ryan’s annual Live After the Oscars show Monday morning.

The singer performed her new party anthem, “Tonight,” with the help of backup dancers on stage at the Dolby Theatre.

Following the high-energy performance, Kesha told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the song was based on a true-life raucous night she had that ended with her and model Cara Delevingne getting matching tattoos.

"Tonight" is off of Kesha’s latest album, The High Road, which just debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart, giving the singer her fourth top-10 album.

