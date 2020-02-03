Kesha parties in the desert in "High Road" video

Dana TrippeAfter releasing her new album High Road Friday, Kesha has unveiled the music video for the title track.

The clip is filmed like a throwback ‘90s VHS recording. It follows Kesha as she takes a road trip through the desert and parties with an eclectic assortment of characters in a ball pit pickup truck. The carefree vibes mimic the song, which is all about blocking out the haters.

"I'm taking the high road, I'm high as f***/And these a**holes won't shut up/Got me laughing/I ain't losing no sleep,” she sings.

Kesha will kick off her High Road tour on April 23.

