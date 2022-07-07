Kesha opens up about past claim she slept with a ghost

Courtesy Discovery+

Kesha once told Conan O’Brien that she went “to the bone zone” with a ghost. She even sang about it in the song “Supernatural” — but was her decade-old tale a big fib?

The Grammy nominee revisited her old claims and came clean that she embellished what happened while leaving out some other important details.

Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, the “Praying” hitmaker explained, “I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body.”

“I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman,” Kesha described of the infamous ghost incident. “So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way.”

Kesha said she’s had plenty of brushes with the paranormal, which inspired her own ghost hunting show on Discovery+, Conjuring Kesha.

“I’ve been experiencing weird stuff since I was little, and it’s always been in me to be fascinated with supernatural, the paranormal, the unexplainable, the intangible,” she raved, adding the upcoming series is “the most absurd, fun, wild, life-changing thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

She described what happens in each episode, saying, “I took a friend — each episode is a different friend — to different paranormally charged locations and then we just went on a wild-a** adventure in each episode.”

“Each one both scared the s*** out of me, it scared the s*** out of them.”

Conjuring Kesha premieres Friday, July 8, on the streaming service Discovery+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.