Kesha says “I’m so excited to share my new music with y’all. I feel like this time around I’ve reclaimed my love of life. And I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party’…on my own terms!! I hope you all love it as much as I loved making it, and know I always have y’all in mind.”