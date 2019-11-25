Kesha on her new outlook on life: "You are allowed to find happiness"

In the magazine's new issue, on stands Friday, Kesha explains, "You can go through s**t and come out the other side swinging. I want people to know that you don’t have to be defined by your past or be a prisoner of something that you had to go through -- you are allowed to find happiness.”

And now, Kesha's expressing that happiness through the songs on her new album, The High Road, coming January 10.

"On the last record, I had a lot of serious things to address,” Kesha says of her 2017 release, Rainbow. "But now I’m ready to be joyful and happy and make people feel good with songs that capture my love of life."

"Like, don’t let tomorrow get in the way of having an amazing time today, because you just don’t know how long you have on this earth," Kesha notes.

And that positive attitude extends not only to music, but to the way she treats herself.

“In my 20s, it was all about how I looked. Now I focus on my soul and my spirit, what my body and mind needs,” Kesha tells People.

The 32-year-old "Raising Hell" singer, who's been involved with writer Brad Ashenfelter for six years, reveals, "I have little mantras on my mirror, like, ‘You’re the s***' -- because my therapist told me to -- and it makes me laugh.”

“Being full of love and happiness is the point of life," Kesha asserts. "I can’t take myself too seriously.”

