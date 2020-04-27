Kesha, Melissa Etheridge and more rally together for GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You are Not Alone'

GLADD/Twitter

GLAAD rallied celebrities like Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Matt Bomer and more to not only come together and call for unity on Sunday, but to also highlight the LGBT response in the face of COVID-19 during Together in Pride: You are Not Alone. All proceeds raised during the special benefitted LGBT community centers affiliated with CenterLink.

The two-hour special, hosted by Billy Eichner and late night TV host Lilly Singh, the coordinated effort put together several musical performances as well as introspective interviews that shined a light on the current struggles the LGBT community faces.

One of the night's many musical highlights saw Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar reuniting to perform a beautiful yet melancholy rendition of "Suddenly Seymour" from the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

That wasn't the only musical theater performance of the night. Coming together for the first time digitally, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill -- a musical written around Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name -- reunited to sing "You Learn." Due to the ongoing pandemic, the song's lyrics held powerful new meaning, which was stressed by the hopeful and soothing tone the ensemble used.

The cast of @jaggedmusical blew us away with their performance on #TogetherInPride pic.twitter.com/YccHYyZNUD — GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Also serenading the audience was singer Melissa Etheridge from her home studio. Etheridge opened with the topical and heartbreaking track "Pulse," which she penned following the devastating Orlando nightclub shooting in 2016. "Everybody has a heartbeat. Everybody's got a pulse. Remember that," she urged before diving into the mournful tune.

Later, the 58-year-old closed out the night with one of her biggest hits, "Come to My Window."

Also wrapping up the night was a major vocal ally of the LGBT community, Kesha, who set up a miniature art gallery behind her as she sang her inspiring hit "Rainbow."

While Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha didn't sing on Sunday, the two spoke candidly about the importance of supporting the LGBT community during COVID-19, reminding watchers that the centers provide much needed comfort and assistance to those who need it.

While Rexha also stressed the importance of reaching out to your loved ones, Lambert spoke about how society has become more accepting of the LGBT community since his career took off on American Idol over a decade ago. He openly discussed the homophobia he encountered in the music industry and remarked how such stories would seem inconceivable had they happened in this day and age.

Besides musical guests, celebrities belonging to the LGBT community as well as its allies loaned their voices to raise money for GLAAD and CenterLink.

One of the hardest-hitting moments of the night came when Eichner interviewed Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg. The three openly spoke about the election and the importance of having an ally in the White House and in leadership.

The three also discussed the specific challenges at-risk LGBT youth face, such as a disproportionate level of homelessness and abuse. They also rallied to help keep the LGBT centers open because they provide a sense of community and comfort, touching upon how they all found a sense of belonging when they began making connections of their own.

A more detailed report on what services such centers provide was highlighted by Rosie O'Donnell, who interviewed Phyllis Harris who runs one of the centers that was closed due to the pandemic. Harris also touched upon how COVID-19 is technically the LGBT community's second plague, reminding those watching at home about how the community suffered during the AIDS epidemic in the 80s.

Harris' sentiments were echoed by Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle, who both openly discussed how important it is for the LGBT community to have resources provided by these centers that keep them safe.

Matt Bomer also mentioned how "home is not a safe place" for some at-risk LGBT youth and urged those to donate to GLAAD.

Other famous faces showing their support for Together in Pride: You are Not Alone were Barbara Streisand, Jonathan Van Ness, Billy Porter, Tatiana Maslany, Javier Muñoz, Alex Newell and many others.

At the end of the emotional and uplifting two-hour event, GLAAD announced Together in Pride: You are Not Alone rose over $225,000. The money will be dispersed to over 250 LGBT community centers that not only provides shelter and food to homeless LGBT youth, but also critical services like medical and mental health care on top of counseling.

These community centers assist roughly two million people every year.

