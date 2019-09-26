Kesha is getting back to her party pop roots with new album designed to "inspire joy"

In a new cover story with Billboard, the singer says her next album will contain more songs in the vein of her earlier party anthems, like “We R Who We R” and “Tik Tok.”

“I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now…I can go back to talking a little bit of s***,” she tells the mag. “I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, ‘I can do this, and I can do this on my own.’ I don’t know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang.”

She adds that the "happiness" of her new music feels "more earned and healthier than ever." She wants her songs to “inspire joy” in others.

“I, of course, stand for so many things,” says Kesha. “But sometimes you just want to escape into a happy motherf****** song. It’s like a three-minute vacation, and I want to give that to people because I know I need that sometimes."

That’s not to say there won’t be a mix of all kinds of emotions on the album, though: Kesha says the project will have a balance of her earlier sound along with the raw honesty she brought to Rainbow.

“Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a f****** mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life,” she says.

Her new album -- featuring collaborations with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Nate Ruess and Wrabel -- is due out this December.

