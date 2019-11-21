Kesha is "everything" on new track, "My Own Dance"

Dana Trippe

Kesha wants the world to know she's not just the "party girl" or the "tragedy." In her new song "My Own Dance," she proclaims, "I'm f****** everything."

The irreverent pop track has Kesha singing about her many facets and the public's expectations. At one point, she sings, “The Internet called and it wants you back, but could you kinda rap and not be so sad?”

The video for the song is a wild journey through an eccentric apartment complex in search of “magic cereal.” The clip ends with Kesha in a tub filled with milk and Lucky Charms.

“My Own Dance” follows Kesha's previous release “Raising Hell,” featuring Big Freedia. She’ll perform the latter song at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Kesha’s new album, High Road, comes out January 10.

