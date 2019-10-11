Kesha handed another legal blow as court sides with Dr. Luke

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula Lobo(New York) -- A New York judge denied Kesha's latest countersuit against Dr. Luke -- dealing another blow to the singer's attempt to void her contract with the producer.

The New York Court of Appeals 1st Department confirmed to E! News, "On the 26th of September, she was denied a motion for re-argument & a motion to appeal the decision to Albany's appellate court was denied" on the basis her appeal was “palpably insufficient and devoid of merit.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke -- whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald -- have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2014 when the "Praying" singer accused him of sexually assaulting her. The producer retaliated with lawsuit for defamation and breach of contract.

Kesha dropped her sexual abuse lawsuit two years later. However, the singer countersued her former producer three times -- with each appeal being rejected -- in an attempt to break her contract.

Dr. Luke is still pursuing his defamation suit and the two are set to face each other in court next year. In addition, Kesha is still legally obligated to record three more albums for the producer.

