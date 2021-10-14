Kesha gets her own streaming show about supernatural phenomena

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In January, Kesha said that when Demi Lovato was on her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies in 2020, Demi talked about contacting extraterrestrials — leading Kesha to pick up the hobby herself. Then, Demi got their own show on Peacock, Unidentified, which is all about aliens and UFOs. Now, Kesha’s landed her own streaming show about similarly supernatural phenomena.

Conjuring Kesha will premiere on discovery+ in 2022, and is currently set for six one-hour episodes. The show, which expands on the Kesha and the Creepies podcast, will feature the singer “checking off her creepy bucket list” by examining “all things unexplainable,” with help from celebrity pals and experts in the supernatural.

“On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me,” Kesha says in a statement. “We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera.”

“My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration,” she adds.

On Instagram, Kesha says of the new project, “me n some of my bffs are road-tripping around the country in search of PROOF of something more. I am a supernatural and spiritual explorer, i want to SEE things that i can’t explain, I’m looking at YOU, universe, to expand my brain and beliefs !!!”

Kesha and her brother Lagan Sebert are executive-producing the series.

