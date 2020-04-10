Kesha forced to cancel the entire High Road UK Tour over COVID-19 concerns

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend the music industry by pushing back album release dates and tours. In some cases, artists have been forced to call off their tours all together.

Most recently, Kesha announced on Thursday that all her UK dates for her already postponed High Road Tour have been cancelled.

"UK Animals, I’m sorry to have to announce that in light of recent UK Government advice about Covid-19 we’ve had to cancel the UK dates," the "Tik Tok" singer apologized on Thursday. " I’m so sad and was so looking forward to getting back and seeing you all."

Kesha remained undefeated, promising that she will make it right to her British fans in the future. "I love u all and will work to get back there as soon as I can," she assured. She didn't provide further details or elaborate about refunds.

The High Road Tour was originally set to commence on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas. The UK dates were scheduled to kick off in July.

The 33-year-old concluded by encouraged fans to "Stay healthy and well" during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help keep her followers' minds off the bevy of bad news, she goofily promised, "I’ll keep sharing as many happy stupid pictures and videos to entertain you all as I can."

