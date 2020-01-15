Kesha fangirls over meeting her idol, Nicolas Cage

ABC/Image Group LA

She may have been dissed by Jerry Seinfeld on a red carpet a few years ago, but Kesha had an amazing experience meeting one of her other idols this week: Nicolas Cage.

The singer fangirled over the actor at a special screening of his new movie Color Out of Space in Los Angeles Tuesday. The two posed for pictures together and shared a hug -- take that, Seinfeld!

Kesha posted a video of their encounter on her Instagram page, writing, “Meet ur idols!!!!!!! Sometimes they’re the sh**.”

She also posted a photo of her and Cage on the red carpet, captioning it, “Life is weird and fun. Geeking. My animals know. Last night was everything.”

Kesha’s made no secret of her love for Nic Cage. Last April, she randomly tweeted, “I love Nicolas Cage.”

