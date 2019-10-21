Kesha drops trailer for 'High Road,' an album of "pure and utter debaucherous joy"

The new era of Kesha is upon us. The singer took to Twitter to announce that her new album High Road is "coming."
"I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me, and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record," she writes. "I hope you love it as much as I loved making it, and know I always have y’all in mind."
The singer also dropped an album trailer, which features the singer prancing through what looks like a number of different videos -- or one very, very complicated one -- adopting several personas, outfits and wigs. We also hear snippets of new songs, including one that brings to mind her first #1 hit, "Tik Tok," and another that features her proclaiming, "I don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell."
"When I wrote Rainbow, I was in a very different headspace," she explains, referring to her previous album, which came out in 2017 in the wake of her headline-grabbing lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke.
"I had to address some very serious things," she continues. "But now on my new record, I revisit my roots of pure and utter debaucherous joy."
No word yet on a release date for High Road.
