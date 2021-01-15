Kesha credits Demi Lovato for inspiring her to summon aliens

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Kesha is hoping that her new hobby, which she says she picked up from Demi Lovato, will allow her to make contact with alien life.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the “Praying” singer admitted that she has been spending time trying to summon aliens.

Kesha, 33, says she was first turned onto the activity when she invited Lovato onto her Kesha and the Creepies podcast last December.

“I loved the conversation we had,” the two-time Grammy nominee gushed, adding that Lovato was well-versed in the strange but exciting hobby. “There were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded.”

Kesha admits she became very excited about the possibility of communicating with alien life and told her family after her fateful interview, “‘All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.'”

The “Tik Tok” singer adds her family was completely on board and now she’s introducing her friends to the hobby “because of Demi Lovato.”

As for why Kesha experimented with the idea of alien summoning, she said COVID-19 has intensified her anxiety and she needed to find an outlet to redirect the energy.

“I have never been this still. The world has just been at war this past 12 months,” she adds. “It’s just been a lot of anxiety.”

Kesha adds that kickstarting her own podcast was another outlet she used to keep herself busy during the uncertain times while entertaining fans.

“I’m just talking about anything supernatural, anything unexplainable. I’m talking to musicians about the craziest stuff we’ve ever gone through. All different kinds of people from all over the world, and giving their wildest experiences,” she explained. “I want to see things from different perspectives… I’ve always been into that.”

By Megan Stone

