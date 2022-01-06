Kesha celebrates ﻿’Animal’ ﻿debut album turning 12: “Today I’m reminded of our first date, me&u”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kesha marked the 12th anniversary of her debut studio album, Animal, in an emotional message to fans on Thursday. The “Tik Tok” hitmaker reflected on how much has changed since fans first heard her voice on the radio and thanked them for supporting her for over a decade.

“Animals. F***. 12 years. I can’t even believe it,” Kesha, 34, began the lengthy caption, and described how music was her first love, writing, “I remember dreaming of putting out music since I can remember remembering. Since I can remember talking. I always talked a lot, but I was ALWAYS singing.”

Kesha also shared how several singles from the Animal album came to be, including “Boots & Boys,” “Blah Blah Blah,” “Stephen,” “Dinosaur,” “Harold,” and “Your Love Is My Drug.” When discussing “Backstabber,” she marveled that the song “is trending 12 years later, on an app named after my first single,” a reference to “TiK ToK.”

Her tone switched when discussing the album’s title track, reavling it was written with her mom, Pebe Sebert, who “pushed me to show my emotion even when I felt like such a loser for it. Show your heart. Speak the truth. I didn’t understand how right she was.”

“I fought so hard to be [tough]. To not care. But the truth is I care so much, I try too hard, I love too deep and thats brought me to all of you,” Kesha continued. “Today I’m reminded of our first date, me&u. Animals, the soundtrack of when we first met. When we fell in love & you stayed through the hard stuff. U have loved through the fun and very f****** ugly.”

Kesha closed by telling fans she’s forever grateful she isn’t “alone in this life” because of their support over the past 12 years.

(NOTE: Embedded post contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.