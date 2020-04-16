Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge to take part in GLAAD livestream event

Dana Trippe

Dana TrippeAre you ready for yet another star-studded livestream?

Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert and Melissa Etheridge are among the stars taking part in Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, hosted by GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization. It'll take place Sunday, April 26 on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook Live at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will highlight the LGBTQ community's response to COVID-19, and offer "messages of acceptance and affirmation" to that community, as well as people living with HIV. It'll also raise funds for LGBTQ community centers across the country.

Billy Eichner is hosting the event. Kesha and Melissa are the only ones who are actually performing; Adam and Bebe are "special guests," as are Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Sean Hayes, Tatiana Maslany and many more.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says in a statement, “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.”

In addition, GLAAD notes that the LGBTQ community experiences higher rates of cancer, HIV, and tobacco use, all of which make the symptoms of COVID-19 more dangerous.

