Kesha announces The High Road tour, kicking off April 23

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKesha is taking the high road this spring.

The singer will kick off a tour in support of her new album High Road, due out January 31. The trek starts April 23 in Sugar Land, TX, and is scheduled to visit 26 cities across North America before wrapping up June 5 in Windsor, ON. Most dates will include Big Freedia, who joins Kesha on her current single "Raising Hell."

A fan pre sale starts Wednesday, January 8, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10. Every ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of High Road. A full list of dates and all the details are available at BitchImBlessed.com.

In a statement, Kesha says, "While shaking my a** at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my a**. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!!"

She adds, "If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers: BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY - ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!"

In the tour trailer, Kesha -- who's seen taking an outdoor shower -- adds, "It's about having fun, living life to the fullest and always taking the high road."

So far, Kesha has released three tracks from High Road: "Raising Hell," "My Own Dance" and "Resentment."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.