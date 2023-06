Jason Kempin/CMT

First Bebe Rexha gets a black eye from someone’s cell phone and now someone threw something at Kelsea Ballerini! Turns out, she’s okay she said quote, “Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it scared me more than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown . . .”That’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, and everyone else felt safe to continue. I love you and appreciate all of the concern.”Watch here