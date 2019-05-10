Kelly, John, Adam and Blake all returning for "The Voice" season 17

Trae Patton/NBCKelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are all returning to NBC’s The Voice for season 17.

This will mark Kelly’s fourth time in the big red chairs and John’s second. Adam and Blake have been with the show since it started in 2011. Carson Daly will also return as host.

Season 17 is set to debut this fall.

Meanwhile, the current season continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as the top eight artists will perform in front of the coaches for America’s vote. They'll also pair up to perform duets of songs by The Beatles. The top four will be revealed during Tuesday’s live show at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

