Kelly Clarkson's talk show nominated for Critics Choice Award once again

Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show has scored a Critics Choice Award nomination.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for Best Talk Show against late-night, online and cable TV series: Her competition includes Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Showtime’s Desus & Mero and Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

Kelly’s show was nominated last year but didn’t win; however, it did go on to score three Daytime Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host trophy for Kelly herself.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and will be broadcast live on The CW.

