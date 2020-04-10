Kelly Clarkson's kids crash video interview with 'Trolls World Tour' co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendric

NBCUniversal

Working from home with kids can be unpredictable – and that's no different for Kelly Clarkson.

Her two kids, five-year-old River and three-year-old Remy, crashed her virtual interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show with her Trolls World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

During a game where they all had to find something nearby that was related to them, Justin and Anna grabbed toy versions of their Trolls characters Branch and Poppy, while Kelly did them one better as River popped into frame.

Soon after Remy joined to say hi. The two kids had both just finished watching the new Trolls movie and River was ready to give her review.

“I love your acting,” she told Anna and Justin.

Kelly later told her co-stars that her kids weren’t too keen on her character, a singer named Delta Dawn, at first.

“My kids, they were just so concerned I was a mean one because in the preview it looked like I was mean to y’all because I was at first,” Kelly explained. “They were so mad. They were like, ‘We can’t even, you’re not our mom because you’re mean to Poppy.'”

Trolls World Tour is out now on demand.

