Kelly Clarkson's five-year-old daughter River adorably "hosts" 'The River Rose Show'

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversalAfter crashing her mom’s Zoom interview last week, Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River is ready for a full-on takeover of her talk show.

In a video posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s YouTube channel, the five-and-a-half-year-old showed off her impressive hosting skills for a little segment called The River Rose Show.

Sitting in her PJs with a glass of orange juice, she gave an encouraging message to viewers.

“Hi everybody! I know there’s a ‘snickness’ going around and we can’t be together, but it’s okay, we can still call and we can still … when you’re sleeping, you can still dream about each other and I hope you’re doing fine,” she said.

“And I love you! Bye!” she concluded, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Last week, River popped in while her mom was interviewing Trolls World Tour stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. “I love your acting,” she told them via video chat.

While production on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been on hiatus due to COVID-19, Kelly and her family have been filming segments and interviews from the Montana home where they have been self-isolating.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



