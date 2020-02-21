Kelly Clarkson wonders why 'The Voice' promo pic gave her a "boob job"

Art Streiber/NBC

Art Streiber/NBCKelly Clarkson is known for keeping it real when it comes to body image. So when she saw a new promo photo of herself from The Voice that was clearly Photoshopped, she couldn’t stay quiet about it.

She retweeted the photo of herself, in which she’s wearing a blue turtleneck dress and sporting some altered, um, assets.

“I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job,” Kelly wrote, along with a crying laughing emoji. “I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally!”

She added, “I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!”

Kelly, the reigning champ on The Voice, returns to face off against fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and newbie Nick Jonas when the show’s 18th season premieres Monday on NBC.

