Kelly Clarkson will answer all your questions for her first Reddit AMA on Wednesday

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalHave a question you've just been dying to ask Kelly Clarkson? You're in luck, the "Catch My Breath" singer is opening the fan floodgates to host her first AMA on Reddit.

"I’m excited to do my first @Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) this Wednesday 4/22 @ 11:00am MT!," Clarkson excitedly announced Monday in photo of her holding up a hand-drawn announcement of her big upcoming event. "#idareyou to hang with me!"

There is a catch, however. Fans can't jump into the thread right away because, instead, a link will be made available about 30 minutes before her AMA debut.

The 37-year-old, who is self-quarantining with her family, also kept it real in her big announcement. In the photo announcing her Reddit AMA, Clarkson isn't wearing a lick of makeup and also has her hair slicked back into a messy ponytail.

The American Idol winner sure has a lot to talk about her upcoming discussion, as she just released her new single "I Dare You" that has her singing in five different languages. On top of that, she is also providing daily updates for her Kelly Clarkson Show while hunkering down at her home in Montana. And, while not working on her talk show, she is currently hashing out plans on how to proceed with The Voice live shows when the series ends its final pre-recorded episode at the end of the month.

Also, she'll probably have plenty of advice to share with parents also quarantining at home with young kids, as Clarkson has had to find ways to entertain her two youngsters -- River Rose, who is five, and four-year-old Remington Alexander -- while balancing her already super busy schedule.

