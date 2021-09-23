Kelly Clarkson unveils details of new Christmas album, including duet with Ariana Grande

Atlantic Records

Kelly Clarkson has now given us all the details on her long-awaited new album. It’s called When Christmas Comes Around… and she’ll gift us with the collection on October 15.

In addition to the first single ,”Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” which is out today, the collection features collaborations with fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande, and country stars Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. It’s a mix of new original songs and classics like “Merry Christmas Baby,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Last Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Kelly explains she chose the album’s title “to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around.'”

She continues, “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”

“Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album, ” Kelly adds. “Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”

When Christmas Comes Around…. is Kelly’s first album since 2017’s Meaning of Life and her first holiday collection since 2013’s Wrapped in Red.

Here’s the track list:

“Merry Christmas Baby”

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)”

“Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

“Glow” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Santa Baby”

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” (feat. Ariana Grande)

“Last Christmas”

“Jingle Bell Rock”

“Blessed”

“Christmas Come Early”

+ previously released bonus tracks:

“Under the Mistletoe” (feat. Brett Eldredge)

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”

“Christmas Eve”

