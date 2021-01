The ratings have come out, and Kelly Clarkson is officially number 1.

According to a source, she is honored to be on top with ratings. “Kelly has so much to celebrate and couldn’t be prouder. When everybody went into quarantine, and most shows shut down, The Kelly Clarkson Show continued production.”

Rumors are still going around that Kelly will take Ellen DeGeneres’ spot after Ellen’s contract is up. Do you think Kelly will take Ellen’s spot? If not Kelly, who would be a good choice?