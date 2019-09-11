Kelly Clarkson to perform at Norwegian Encore christening ceremony as ship's godmother

NCL President and CEO Andy Stuart, Kelly Clarkson; PRNewsfoto/Norwegian Cruise LineKelly Clarkson is a mother of four -- and now she's also a godmother to a massive cruise ship.

On her talk show yesterday, Kelly was invited to become the symbolic godmother of the new Norwegian Encore. Choosing a godparent is a maritime tradition that supposedly brings luck to a ship.

As part of the honor, Kelly will perform at the ship's christening ceremony in Miami on Thursday, November 21, and she'll also "bless" and officially name the Encore. At some point, she'll release a bottle of champagne, which will smash against the side of the ship.

When Norwegian president and CEO Andy Stuart informed Kelly that she wouldn't literally be smashing the bottle on the ship herself, Kelly was miffed.

"What?? Did you see my 'Since U Been Gone' video? I can destroy some stuff!" she declared.

But Kelly declared herself thrilled with the honor, especially since, as Stuart pointed out, the Encore is a "Breakaway Plus Class" ship -- and "Breakaway" is one of Kelly's hits. In addition, it's Norwegian's 17th ship, and Kelly noted that it's been 17 years since she won American Idol.

Kelly was especially excited to try out the Norwegian Encore's 1,100-foot race track. It also has a 10,000-square-foot laser tag arena with augmented reality, an escape room, and an interactive theater.

On her eponymous new talk show, Kelly also gifted 20 music educators with all-expenses-paid cruises on the new ship.

(Announcement comes 11:52 into the video)





