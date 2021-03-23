Kelly Clarkson to perform, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato to appear on 'Girl Talk' TV special

Weiss Eubanks

Women’s History Month will be celebrated March 25 with Girl Talk, a one-hour special that will promote the education of young girls worldwide. Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys are among those participating in the event.

Kelly will deliver a “special musical performance” during Girl Talk, which has the slogan, “Knowledge is our superpower.” Former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver a keynote conversation, moderated by Lilly Singh, with girls from the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Alicia is one of many celebs who’ll be making appearances at the event, along with Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Orlando Bloom, Milo Ventimiglia, Naomi Osaka, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes and Marsai Martin.

Hosted by the POPSUGAR, Girl Talk will air at 9 p.m. ET this Thursday on TLC, discovery+ and on POPSUGAR’s TikTok, Facebook and YouTube channels. It’ll re-air at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.





By Andrea Dresdale

