Kelly Clarkson to host virtual baby shower to celebrate new moms & moms-to-be

Maybe Katy Perry wants to get in on this? Kelly Clarkson is going to be hosting a virtual baby shower.

Kelly's tamed with Carter's, makers of baby, todder and kids' apparel, for ShowHER Love, an online event that will feature giveaways, special guests and inspirational stories. Only 100 lucky new moms and moms-to-be will be able to participate, so enter now through May 23 at ShowHerLove.Carters.com for your chance to join the fun.

Among other prizes, all the participants will receive Carter's products for a year, and Kelly will regale them with personal stories and advice from her experience as a mom and stepmom to four kids. Celebrity cameos and surprises will round out the special day.

“Teaming up with Carter’s for the ShowHer Love virtual baby shower to celebrate moms and moms-to-be is going to be amazing!” Kelly says in a statement. "Every mom deserves this milestone moment and to be showered with love.”

