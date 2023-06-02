Kelly Clarkson thinks it was a “red flag” that ex-husband didn’t get her a push present

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is apparently still discovering red flags from her past relationship.

In a clip of The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on YouTube Friday with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Kelly learns what a “push present” is and comes to terms with the fact that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, did not get her one.

When Carey says he got his wife, Pink, a motorcycle as a push present, Priyanka explains to Kelly that it’s a gift someone gives their partner after they give birth.

“She got a motorcycle?!” Kelly said after learning the meaning. “Screw you, Pink!”

“I didn’t get a present. That should have been a red flag,” she later quipped, before quickly adding, “I honestly don’t think that he knew.”

Coincidentally, Kelly has a song called “Red Flag Collector” on her upcoming album, Chemistry.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020. They share 8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.