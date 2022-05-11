Kelly Clarkson teases new music is on the way

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson has been quiet on the music front as of late, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been hitting up the studio. Kelly hinted to Extra that fans should start preparing a new space on their album racks because new music might be on the way.

“I do have something coming out,” the “Catch My Breath” singer teased. “I don’t want to excite people — it’s not maybe what people think — but it is something to kind of bridge to another project.”

When asked to compare her new project to previous works, Kelly replied, “Musically, it’s similar to… I can’t describe it, really. It’s hard to do.”

Aside from last year’s Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly hasn’t released new music since 2017’s Meaning of Life, which contained the hits “Love So Soft,” “Heat” and “I Don’t Think About You.”

In other Kelly news, she recently revealed the Mother’s Day gift she received from her kids’ nanny made her tear up. “I’m a single mom, right? So I’’m either at work or with kids,” she told the outlet. “So my nanny — I literally almost cried — she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.'”

“I almost broke down, I was like, ‘What?'” Kelly recalled.

Kelly shares seven-year-old River and six-year-old Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.