Kelly Clarkson teams up with Wayfair for new ad campaign, furniture line

Business Wire/Wayfair Inc.Kelly Clarkson wants to be even more a part of your home.

The singer and talk show host is teaming up with home retailer Wayfair as their “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.” As part of her new gig, she’ll star in an ad campaign for the online company, launching February 24.

Wayfair is also planning to release a line of furniture and décor inspired by Kelly and her Texan roots, including bedroom sets, dining tables, bar carts and more. The collection launches in April.

“I’m so excited to team up with Wayfair to connect with their shoppers and show them how simple it is to turn their home into a place that feels as special as they are,” Kelly says in a statement. “Wayfair already does a fantastic job of offering an amazing selection, service and shopping tools that make it so easy to find literally everything you could ever want.”

Kelly’s Wayfair campaign, “Home: You Got This,” will span TV, digital and social media, as well as include integrations on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.