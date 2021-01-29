Kelly Clarkson slashes price of L.A. mansion by $1 million

Last May, Kelly Clarkson put her home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for a whopping $10 million bucks. Well, she’s now dropped that figure by a million, if you were waiting for the price to come down a bit.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the more than 10,000-square-foot property, described as a “modern farmhouse,” has now been relisted for $9 million. The home boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, billiards room and wine cellar. There’s also a swimming pool, spa, outdoor lounge, fire pit and pizza oven. The home sits on a half-acre of land.

Meanwhile, the Emmy and Grammy-winning star is also trying to sell her Nashville mansion for $6.95 million dollars.

Kelly is in the process of divorcing her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, who is also her manager. Since Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020, the two have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle over management fees.

In December, Kelly was awarded primary custody of their two children — six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander. Kelly is also the stepmom of Brandon’s two children from a previous marriage.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.