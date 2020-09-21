Kelly Clarkson says John Legend is soundtracking her breakup

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is back for season two of her daytime talk show and she’s revealing which album is getting her through her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

In a preview clip of Monday’s season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly tells her guest John Legend that she’s been listening to his Bigger Love album post-breakup, despite it not being a typical angsty breakup album.

“This is a testament of how good this album is,” she says. “If this album can be so great for someone like me, who just really wants some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette at this point, like it’s a great album.”

She adds, “It just makes me happy, I love it.”

Among her favorite tracks are “Wild,” “Favorite Place,” “Ooh Laa” and “Conversations in the Dark.”

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon back in June after seven years of marriage. They share six-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. Kelly is also stepmom to Brandon’s children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.