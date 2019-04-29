Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageKelly Clarkson took her entire family with her to the premiere of her new animated movie UglyDolls over the weekend, and nobody enjoyed walking the red carpet more than her almost five-year-old daughter River Rose.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly revealed, "We said to her, 'Now don't be freaked out. When we get on the red carpet, they're gonna be yelling mommy's name. Don't get freaked out. Just keep smiling."

Kelly laughed, "And what she got from that was, 'Why are they only screaming your name?'... she was like, 'Why aren't they screaming my name?' I thought, 'Oh my God, the foreshadowing is scary!'"

Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock have four kids: River and Remy, who they had together, and Seth and Savannah, from Brandon's previous marriage. Kelly says two of the four are destined to follow in her footsteps.

"[River] and our 12-year-old boy [Seth] just love doing stuff like this," Kelly said. "Our oldest and youngest are kinda like, 'We're good,' but our middle two, they love it."Kelly Clarkson says it's "scary" how her daughter seems destined for stardom.

