Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting kids with estranged husband is "tough"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson has not been shy when it comes to discussing her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, especially when it comes to raising the former couple’s two children.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she told guest Khloé Kardashian that co-parenting daughter River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four, has been “tough.”

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she revealed to Khloé, who’s also been co-parenting her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with ex Tristan Thompson.

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she told the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kelly is in the process of divorcing Blackstock, her husband of seven years, who is also her manager. Since Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020, the two have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle over management fees.

In December, Kelly was awarded primary custody of River and Remington.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.

By George Costantino

