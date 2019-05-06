Kelly Clarkson: Recovering from surgery "super duper sucks"

Christopher Polk/NBCKelly Clarkson may have been able to push through the pain Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards before being rushed to the hospital for an appendectomy, but the recovery from her surgery isn't something she can handle easily.

On Sunday night, she tweeted, "Quick recap... recovering after surgery super duper sucks. Turns out I don’t 'rest' well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near."

As previously reported, Kelly was suffering from acute appendicitis the entire time she was hosting the Billboard Music Awards last week, but still managed to perform a medley of songs, as well as her current single "Broken & Beautiful."

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain," Kelly tweeted Thursday night. "BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn."

It's not clear if Kelly will be able to appear on The Voice tonight, but knowing her, she'll probably make it.

