Kelly Clarkson prepares for her new "9 to 5" with Dolly Parton cover

NBCKelly Clarkson is ready to start her new gig on Monday as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. To celebrate her first day on the job, she’s putting her own spin on Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

In a new promo for the show, Kelly sings the tune as she tries out a bunch of different professions, including waitress, firefighter, construction worker and police officer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts in syndication on NBC-owned stations September 9.

And speaking of multiple jobs, Kelly will also be returning as a coach on The Voice, which premieres on NBC September 23. According to E! News, Normani will be joining Team Kelly as an advisor this season.

Meanwhile, Usher is joining John Legend’s team as an advisor, and will.i.am will be Gwen Stefani’s team advisor. Blake Shelton’s advisor is still to be announced.

