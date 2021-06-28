Kelly Clarkson now has as many Emmys as she has Grammys

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson keeps adding to her trophy shelf, but her latest awards aren’t for her singing prowess — they’re for her television success.

Kelly nabbed two trophies at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which aired Friday night on CBS. The Kelly Clarkson Show was named outstanding talk show, beating The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which had won in that category for the last two years.

Kelly was also named outstanding entertainment talk show host; her second win in a row in that category.

On Twitter, Kelly wrote of her honor, “Ahhh thank you!!!!! It’s such an honor to win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at this year’s @DaytimeEmmys, but I couldn’t have done it without the crew, my band, my glam squad, and of course, the ones who watch at home!!“

As Billboard notes, Kelly now has as many Emmy as she has Grammys: Three. That’s impressive, considering she’s only been doing the TV hosting thing for a couple of years, while she’s been a recording artist since 2002.

