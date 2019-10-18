Kelly Clarkson makes her dream come true by duetting with Cyndi Lauper on “True Colors”

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversal

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson had one of her musical dreams come true on her talk show Friday.

On today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she got to duet with Cyndi Lauper on the 1986 classic “True Colors.” The two harmonized on a stripped-down version of the track, as Cyndi played the dulcimer.

“That was like a dream come true for me, thank you,” Kelly told Cyndi after they finished singing.

Also during the show, Cyndi mentioned that she used to listen and sing along to Kelly’s song “Stronger” whenever she was feeling down. Kelly freaked out that Cyndi had even heard of the song.

She also complimented Cyndi on her ability to pull off so many different fashion looks.

“I just don’t wanna look in the mirror and feel like I look conservative or straight,” said Cyndi, who was sporting a pastel blue mohawk.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.

