Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, OneRepublic to perform during 2020 NFL Draft

Weiss EubanksKelly Clarkson's a big football fan, so she's not letting a little thing like COVID-19 stop her from taking part in one of its biggest events: the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kelly will perform as part of the 2020 Draft Preshow this Friday, April 24 starting at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and ESPN. She tweeted the news, and added that Friday "also happens to be my birthday is all I’m sayin’."

The draft will take place over three days: Round 1 starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Round 2-3 are Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 are Saturday at noon ET. Fans are also being asked to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts as part of a "Draftathon."

Jennifer Hudson and OneRepublic are also performing on the event: J-Hud sings on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, while OneRepublic will appear on Saturday at noon ET.

The 2020 Draft was originally supposed to take place in Paradise, Nevada just outside of Las Vegas. It will now follow shelter-in-place guidelines and occur via video conferencing from players' respective homes.

Which also happens to be my birthday is all I’m sayin’ 💁🏼‍♀️🎉 https://t.co/kvrPCVH9OU — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 21, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.