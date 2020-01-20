Kelly Clarkson is ready to "age the old fashioned way" with Pink

Kelly responded on Twitter after Pink posted a series of tweets early Monday about embracing her wrinkles and rejecting the urge to alter her appearance.

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” Pink tweeted. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling sh** at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

Kelly quote tweeted the statement in agreement, writing, “I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing.”

She added, “You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

Kelly and Pink have been longtime mutual fans of one another. The two even performed together at the 2017 American Music Awards.

